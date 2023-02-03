A tonne of fun celebrating Eileen’s birthday

Centenarian Eileen Kennedy surrounded by family at her birthday celebrations at her Three Rivers residence. Pic: JasMc1

SURROUNDED by her proud and loving family, sat comfortably within the walls of Omagh’s Three Rivers residence, Eileen Kennedy recently celebrated her 100th birthday.

Eileen, who is originally from Tempo, is now one of a small group of centenarians residing locally.

On the day she reached this outstanding landmark, Eileen, along with her four lucky children, Anna Gilmurray, Rosemary Campbell, Mona McKinney and Dermot Kennedy, and their own families, rejoiced in feast and song, as birthday cake was cut and the melody of ‘happy birthday’ rang out around Three Rivers – the care facility where Eileen has been living for the last seven years.

As the special day unfolded, messages of congratulations from both President Michael D. Higgins and King Charles were read aloud by Eileen’s glowing family.

Those present held the esteemed pieces of correspondence up for the camera, ensuring that the magic moment will be preserved for posterity.

Never too old to make use of a gift right in front of its giver, Eileen said a few prayers with the aid of her brand new set of rosary beads.

One of the most moving sections of the scene was to witness the bond shared between Eileen and her grandson Matthew, as they laughed and joked with one and other.

Saying a word of thanks for those who have helped look after Eileen for the last number of years, her family said, “We would like to take this opportunity to thank the management at Three Rivers, and every member of staff that has helped look after Mummy.