GRAY – The death has taken place of Pat Gray, peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital, Tuesday, 14th February 2023, Knockatallon, Scotstown, Co. Monaghan and formerly Finn Park, Roslea and Gortacharn Nursing Home, Lisnaskea

May Pat’s gentle Soul rest in Eternal Peace

Pre-deceased by his brothers Jim and Peter; sisters Lizzie, Ellen, Bridget and Mary-Ann; beloved brother of Eddie (Kathleen) and Frank (Peggy); brother-in-law of Bridie Gray; much loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews.

Removal from Clerkin Funeral Home, Monaghan, today, Wednesday at 1 pm to arrive at his brother Eddie and sister-in-law Kathleen’s home (H18YY93) at approximately 2 pm. Funeral house open until 9 pm tonight and on Thursday from 3 pm until 9 pm. Removal on Friday afternoon at 1.15 pm to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Knockatallon for funeral Mass at 2 pm. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Urbleshanny. Pat’s funeral Mass can be viewed on Tydavnet Parish RC Churches Facebook page.

Deeply regretted by his brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and large circle of family and friends.