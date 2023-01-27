+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Lisnaskea

Woman dies in Enniskillen fire

Posted: 9:35 am January 27, 2023

POLICE have confirmed that a woman in her 70s has died following a fire at a property in the Killynure Crescent area of Enniskillen yesterday evening.

Detective Inspector Winters said: “At approximately 5.55pm police were notified of a fire in the property and attended along with colleagues from other emergency services.

“Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service extinguished the fire but, sadly, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the fire. Anyone with information is asked to call 101, and quote reference number 1665 of 26/01/23.”

A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via: http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Bird flu zones lifted but caution advised Report shows Invest NI not delivering for Fermanagh Council prepares to strike the rate

