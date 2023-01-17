Western Trust announces SWAH consultation event details

THE FIRST of seven face-to-face public engagement events as part of the 12-week consultation into the future of emergency general surgery at the SWAH will take place at the end of the month.

The Trust finally released details of its upcoming consultation events yesterday (Tuesday). statomg it was seeking staff and the public’s views on the suspension of the service, with the consultation due to run until April.

“I accept this will be a concerning time for the local population,” said Trust chief executive Neil Guckian.

“I want to reassure people that our priority is to provide a safe, sustainable and effective emergency general surgery service for patients in the Western Trust area, ensuring safe services and the best outcomes for all patients.

“The main objective of this consultation is to see if an alternative viable means of delivering emergency general surgery at SWAH can be identified.”

The first of the seven face-to-face public consultation events to be held by the Trust into the suspension of the service – which was withdrawn in December due to a lack of staff – will take place at the Lakeland Forum in Enniskillen on Monday, January 30th. Anyone wanting to attend must book in advance.

The following day, January 31st, another will be held at the Castle Park Centre in Lisnaskea.

The next will be at the Ecclesville Centre in Fintona on February 1st, while on February 2nd there will be another at the Bawnacre Centre in Irvinestown.

Then, on February 7th, there will be one held at the Belcoo Community Centre.

The last two, on February 8th and 9th, will take place at the Owenkillew Centre in Gortin and the Omagh Leisure Centre, respectively.

All events are taking place from 6.30-8pm, and will be by ticket only. To register to attend any of the events visit www.westerntrust.hscni.net/SWAH-EGSConsultation

Mr Guckian urged the community and staff to engage with the consultation.

