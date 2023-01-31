WATCH: SWAH consultation meeting underway in Lisnaskea

The second in a series of seven public consultation events on the future of emergency general surgery at the South West Acute Hospital is underway at the Castle Park Centre Lisnaskea tonight.

Like last night in Enniskillen, the meeting is being attended by Trust chief executive Neil Guckian, medical director Dr Brendan Lavery, director of performance and services Teresa Molloy, and acting head of acute services Mark Gillespie, and is aimed at answering the public’s questions on the collapse of the service.

Last night Mr Guckian told the Enniskillen crowd it would very difficult to reinstate the service due to recruitment difficulties and strict new standards from the Department of Health.

Before tonight’s official Trust event, an information meeting was held by local campaign group Save Our Acute Services, outlining its stark research on the impact the removal of the service would have on Fermanagh patients, including the increased travel times to access emergency surgery and the risk this poses to local lives.

See tomorrow’s Fermanagh Herald for more.