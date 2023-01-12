Traffic flowing well despite Enniskillen light outage

Traffic lights at the junction of Belmore Street and Dublin Road are not working.

Traffic is currently flowing freely at Enniskillen’s busiest junction – despite the fact all its traffic lights have been out of order for at least an hour now – as can be seen in this video from our photographer Andrew Paton below.

The lights have been out since damage was caused to one of the traffic light posts at the cross roads at Gaol Square, which has several lanes and several sets of lights.

However, since the outage there have been no delays, and traffic is moving well as drivers give way to each other.

The current situation poses a question that has been raised by many Enniskillen motorists over the years – were traffic lights ever needed at this junction? Locals will often reminisce about how traffic moved better at Gaol Square when there was a roundabout system rather than the current lights.