Teemore man’s furniture brightens up ‘Room to Improve’

A TEEMORE native’s furniture has proven to be a big hit in RTÉ One’s popular renovation TV series ‘Room to Improve’.

Over the past two weekends, furnishings supplied by Pieces.ie run by Arthur Cassidy, who is originally from Teemore, and his wife Gráinne were featured in the show.

On Sunday’s programme, they provided a variety of items to help modernise a semi-detached 1960s residence in Lucan, Dublin, and others were used in the interior of a renovated 100-year-old farmhouse in Tullamore, Offaly, the week before.

Based in Dublin, the couple’s furniture shop came about after the pair found it difficult to source furniture in Ireland which suited their tastes, and they struggled to find furniture to fit smaller spaces.

“We opened Pieces.ie after we found it difficult to buy trendy, affordable furniture in Ireland. We knew then that there were other people like us, searching for stylish furniture at the right price,” Arthur said.

