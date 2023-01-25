+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Cllr Donal O'Cofaigh

SWAH ‘consolation prize’ blasted as ‘disgraceful’

Posted: 10:01 am January 25, 2023

THE new elective surgery unit for overnight patients at the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) has been blasted as a “disgraceful consolation prize”.

Announced by the Western Trust, the new unit has its first patients this week in a move to help the Health Service in the North reduce waiting lists for surgical procedures.

However, there was no indication that the recently-suspended emergency surgery facility at the SWAH would be making a return.

Cllr Donal O’Cofaigh, pictured below, who is part of the Save Our SWAH campaign, accused the Trust of using the new unit to deflect attention away from the loss of emergency surgery and stated that people will not be easily fooled by this announcement.

