SMYTH, Margaret (née McMahon) – Kilmore, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Saturday, 31st December 2022, peacefully in hospital surrounded, by her family, after a long illness bravely borne. Beloved wife of Seamus; loving mother to Thomas; sister of Olivia Gissane (Michael), Una Broker (Martin) and Seamus.

Margaret will repose at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home, Brookeborough Road, Lisnaskea, BT92-OLB on Monday from 3 pm to 8 pm with removal from her late residence on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Margaret’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea.

House private to family on Tuesday morning, please.

Margaret will be sadly missed by her husband; son; sisters; brother; brothers-in-law; sister-in-law Martina O’Rourke (Martin); nieces and nephews Aoibhinn, Eyna, Michael,and Sean and the entire family circle.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to ICU, South West Acute Hospital, c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors.

