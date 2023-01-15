Smokers urged to ‘make 2023 your year to quit’

FERMANAGH’S smokers wishing to trash the ash for the new year can do so with the return of anti-smoking clinics.

The Western Trust’s Smoking Cessation Service (SCS) are getting the clinics back on the road to help people stub out their final cigarette.

Under the slogan of “Make 2023 Your Year To Quit”, the specialist nursing teams that run the clinics will make those wanting to pack in the nasty habit aware of the wide range of support that is available to help them do just that.

Michelle Scott, SCS co-ordinator with the Western Trust encourages smokers to plan a quit date.

She said: “It’s that time of the year again when everyone starts making their new year’s resolutions.

“Studies have shown that 70 percent of people who smoke do want to quit.

“Giving up smoking has huge benefits for both your health and your pocket. Support is available across the Western Trust area.

“Speak with our Trust Smoking Cessation Specialist Nursing Team, your local pharmacy or GP services. Today just might be the best day to start seriously thinking about quitting.”

Josie Hughes, Western Trust Smoking Cessation Nurse Specialist in the Omagh and Fermanagh area suggests putting a plan in place to help wean yourself away from smoking and remind yourself why you want to stop.

She added: “Start thinking about things which have prevented you from successfully stopping smoking for good before. Then plan how you are going to overcome these things and find the motivation to quit for good.

“We advise clients to take small steps, be accountable for your actions and embrace your desire to stop smoking. Remember, every beginning is difficult, but it gets easier from there on.

“It is a good idea when cravings arise to recall all those big and little reasons why you wanted to quit smoking in the first place.

“Quitting smoking is a marathon rather than a sprint. It is not a one-time attempt, but a longer ongoing effort. You are four times more likely to succeed in stopping smoking if you join a smoke-free service like ours which can offer than ongoing specialist support.”

Alternatively, you can call the dedicated helpline number on: 0800 917 9388.