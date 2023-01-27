Readers tell Herald their woes and joys with the snow

SMILES IN THE SNOW... Annie Mae and Cara Kerr with their dog Skipper enjoying a snow day in Marlbank. PICTURE: DONNA KERR

THE snow may be gone and temperatures on the rise, but when the cold and frost hit Fermanagh last week, it brought with it the usual chaos – and joy – to the county.

Snow, slush, ice and frost unleashed frustration for drivers struggling to get up hills, pedestrians looking to not slip on the pavements and children – not to mention a few adults and pets – spending hours of fun throwing snowballs.

We asked our readers on the Herald’s facebook page to send us their pictures and tell us of their trials and fun that the wintry weather delivered to their doorstep.

The Council gritters were in the firing line for some who were annoyed that they had not come to grit their icy roads, leaving them struggling to drive on the road and even walk on the pavements.

Wendy Lindsay of Enniskillen was less than pleased with the ungritted roads in the Chanterhill area of town around the SPAR shop. She said: “Not a grain of salt – but sure it’s OK. Rate-payer’s money paying for new windows in Town Hall but can’t salt a dangerous hill that’s in constant use.”

It was ‘snow’ joke in Coa either with many from the townland voicing their displeasure at the state of the roads there.

Sandra McSorley said: “Absolutely disgraceful. As always, salters only come to Beech Hill, turn and go back to Enniskillen. The people out here must have the super ability to drive in conditions like this on untreated roads.”

Showing solidarity with Sandra were fellow Coa residents, Janice Moohan and Rachel Murphy.

Moohan said: “Unfortunately us country folk have no other choice. Back roads are never salted and this Coa road is extremely busy. I had to salt our hill along with the neighbours (last) Tuesday night to get up to the house.”

Murphy added: “It’s not safe to travel at times but we have little choice. Ice rink this morning.”

Lisa Hetherington, meanwhile, had to deal with the winter both outdoors and inside.

She said: “Frozen pipes… very icy conditions resulting in slippery paths in Ballinamallard.”

Roisín Mc Garrigle of Enniskillen had to be very wary of slippy pavements in Enniskillen for both her and her expected newborn.

“I’m nearly five months pregnant and live in the town and yesterday town footpaths were like a bottle,” she said.

However, there were some who were enjoying the weather.

Patsy Lee said: “Beautiful in Irvinestown. Not stopping anything that can’t wait until tomorrow. The dog think it’s great catching snowballs.”