Positive vibes for ‘glass half full’ Coná!

NEW INIATIVE... Coná Gallagher recently took part in a modelling photoshoot.

IN FOCUS… Coná Gallagher!

Coná Gallagher runs the dipsnhips Instagram page which promotes wild swimming and all things body positivity.

She recently took part in a modelling shoot for Fintona business Moody Activewear.

Coná answered our ’20 Questions’ in this week’s paper!

What is your greatest strength?

My ability to see the positive in any situation. I’m a glass half full kind of gal.

What is your greatest weakness?

I can take peoples worries on as my own. Oh, and pizza!

How would you like to be remembered?

I would like to be remembered as someone who encouraged people to come out of their comfort zones and who brought people together to celebrate embracing their body and all the wonderful things it can do.

What was your most embarrassing moment?

I’ll be honest I don’t really get embarrassed. I tend not to take things too seriously so would laugh it off rather than feel embarrassed!

How do you like to relax?

I absolutely love spending time by the water, its my happy place. I listen to a lot of music, Spotify is in my ears 24/7.

What is your biggest regret?

Letting other people’s opinions and my own self doubts hold me back from being myself and doing things I love.

