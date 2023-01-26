Performance is key for Donnelly in league opener

Longford travel to Ederney on Saturday with a trophy already in the cabinet this season, but Fermanagh manager Kieran Donnelly says his players won’t shy away from the Midlanders’ challenge.

Paddy Christie’s side were crowned O’Byrne Cup champions last Saturday after an impressive 3-13 to 0-12 victory over Louth and Donnelly is anticipating a tough test.

“They are probably going to be coming to us on a high from that [O’Byrne Cup win] and they will get a natural kick from that,” said the Fermanagh manager.

Advertisement

“Both teams know each other inside out. You find it could be pretty cagey that way initially, due to that, and again with it being the first game of the league. No doubt there will be very little between both teams.”

An Ultán Kelm goal was the difference when the sides met in the Tailteann Cup last year, and the Erne boss is expecting another close game.

“Paddy Christie really has solidified them from last year and they’ve got a few players back. It’s going to be a tough game, as it always is between the two counties,” said the Brookeborough man.

“The return of the McGivney’s, Gary Rogers and so on, are all key players for them coming back. They are a better team than they were the year or two.”

Despite losing successive McKenna Cup games to Tyrone and Derry, Donnelly feels that the Erne men learned a lot from those games.

“The main thing that we were happy with was how solid we were as a team,” said the Fermanagh boss. “We were very happy, I’ve said this before, about all that we could control was just our energy, our workrate and our tackling, and I thought our shape and everything was good. We didn’t concede any goals against two strong teams in the McKenna Cup that went to the final.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Advertisement