Noelle is Fermanagh's new sheriff
Noelle McAlinden

Noelle is Fermanagh’s new sheriff

Posted: 11:00 am January 11, 2023
By Matthew Leslie
m.leslie@fermanaghherald.com

NOELLE MCALINDEN has been sworn in as the new High Sheriff of Fermanagh for 2023.

Ms McAlinden, who moved to the county from Co. Armagh nearly 40 years go, succeeds Patrick Doherty in the post.

With a background in education and the arts, Noelle’s resume includes being vice-chairwoman of the Centre of Contemporary Arts in Derry, a Patron of the Ulster Society of Women Artists and a member of the Smashing Times International Centre of Arts & Human Rights.

Ms McAlinden is also a volunteer of Cancer Connect having survived cancer herself five years ago.

Of her investiture as High Sheriff she said: “I was first approached about putting myself forward for the role six years ago so this isn’t the first time I’ve been connected to it.

“Regarding this occasion, I was nominated for the position and I was delighted to accept. I hope to build upon the good work of past Sheriffs such as Patrick Doherty, Catherine Irwin and Brenda Ann McGrenagan and it is very humbling to be asked to follow in their footsteps.

“I have worked in arts, education and the community as well as supporting the voluntary sector and I will continue to give my support to all of those.

“I would like to express my gratitude to those for the nomination and the support. I am grateful to those that have made me feel so much at home in this beautiful county of Fermanagh since 1983.

“I look forward to supporting the profile of this county and the people as well as the cultural, physical and environmental benefits of living here.”

