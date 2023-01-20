New Ulster indoor record for Mahon

Pictured is Irvinestown's Conal Mahon who set a new Ulster Senior Indoor Triple Jump Record at a Jumps & Throws meet at the University of Ulster Jordanstown on Saturday last.

FRESH from a nine day warm weather training camp in the Algarve, Irvinestown’s Conal Mahon had a big start to his indoor season setting a new Ulster Indoor record in the triple jump in Jordanstown on Saturday.

Mahon put together a solid series of jumps in the opening two rounds before registering a no-jump in round 3.

In the fourth and final round, Mahon nailed his approach and sprung out to a distance of 14.39m, bettering his old Ulster record set in February 2022 by six centimetres.

The focus for the Tir Chonaill athlete will now switch to the AAI Games on 29 January, after which he will have a fortnight to prepare for the Nationals which take place in the National Indoors Arena situated at the National Sports Campus in Abbotstown.

