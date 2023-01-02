New car park and picnic plan for local beauty spot

A NEW car park and picnic area has been proposed for Lough Navar, with the Council set to give the plans the green light.

Two car parks have been proposed for 170m north east of Lough Achork and 50m north of Meenameen Lough, at the spectacular Lough Navar Forest Park near Derrygonnelly.

As well as providing more parking spaces at the popular park, the proposal by the local Council also includes plans for additional picnic areas.

In a report to the Council’s planning committee recently, it was recommended the planning application was approved.

“The parking spaces are to facilitate existing visitors as part of future development projects at Lough Navar,” the report stated.

While one of the proposed car parks will be located within an area of special scientific interest (ASSI), and the other one will be adjacent to one, the planning report stated they should have minimal environmental impact.

“The work will result in the removal of a modest area of lowland meadow grass habitat which will be translocated to another nearby site,” it said.

“However, there are no other impacts upon priority habitats or protected species and no harm to the features of the ASSI.”

The report also stated neither car park should increase traffic congestion in the area.

“There are existing parking areas at both sides and the proposal formalises these area with only modest increase in the size to create the dedicated parking spaces,” the planners stated.

“There will be no change to traffic volumes and no impact upon any local traffic lows because of the works, and therefore the development will not contribute to any congestion.”

The report added, “Although there is no demonstrable need for the works the area is well used by visitors and the changes will improve the parking areas and reduce informal parking along the existing road and improve road and pedestrian safety.”

