MURRAY, Josephine (Josie) – Blacklion, Co. Cavan and formerly Derrykenny, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh, Sunday, 8th January 2023 peacefully in North West Hospice, Sligo. Loving sister of Johnny and Bridget. Pre-deceased by her brothers Andrew, Jim and her sister Kathleen, RIP.

Josephine will repose at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home, Brookeborough Road, Lisnaskea, BT92-OLB, tomorrow evening, Monday from 5 pm until 8 pm. Removal from Funeral Home on Tuesday morning at 11 am to arrive at The Church of Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler for 11.30 am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Josephine’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/newtownbutler.

Josephine will be sadly missed by her sister, brother, nieces, nephews and the entire family circle.