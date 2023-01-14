MOLLAN, Mary (née Carney), RIP, 13th January 2023, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, 3 The Commons, Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh, BT94-1JE. Beloved wife of Shane; much loved mother of Sheena (Stephen McCooey), Pol (Paula), Tom, Ulick and the late Shane, RIP; cherished sister of Barney, Tommy, Dermot, Maria and the late John, Bridie, Charlie, Francie, Patsy, Dette, Carmel, Liam and Damien, RIP.

House strictly private please.

Funeral from the family home on Monday morning, 16th January at 10.30 am arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown for Requiem Mass at 11 am, followed by interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Parkinson’s UK or Marie Curie. Please make any cheques payable to the selected charity and send to Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 22 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-OEN.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, daughter, sons, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great granddaughter, brothers, sister, nieces, nephews and entire family circle.

May her gentle Soul Rest in Peace