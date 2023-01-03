McDONAGH, James (Jim) – RIP, 3rd January 2023 (34 Castle Street, Irvinestown Co. Fermanagh), peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Beloved husband of Bernie; much loved father of Michelle; son-in-law of Steven; loving granda of Caoimhe, Ruian and Reya; cherished brother of Nora, Gerard and the late Michael and Debbie, RIP.

Family home strictly private to family members only please.

Jim will arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown on Thursday morning, 5th January for 11 am Requiem Mass, followed by Interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughter, son-in-law, grandchildren, sister, brother and entire family.

St. Pio pray for his gentle Soul