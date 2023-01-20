McDERMOTT, Sean – App. 8 Donamore, Ledwidge Hall, Slane, Co. Meath and formerly Mullinnaburtlin, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Wednesday, 18th January 2023, peacefully in hospital in the loving care of his partner and family. Beloved son of the late Henry and May, RIP; loving partner of Alwyn and father to Tanya, Tracey, Kerry and Sean; dear brother of Luke, Gabriel, Gerard, Bridget and Maggie. Pre-deceased by his brother-in-law Paddy; his niece Katie-May.

Sean will repose at Ledwidge Hall, Slane on Friday and Saturday from 12 noon until 8 pm, with removal on Sunday afternoon at 2 pm to arrive at the family home in Lisnaskea at approx. 4 pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 am Funeral Mass, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sean’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea

Sean will be dearly missed by his partner, son, daughters, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, by his aunt Teasie, cousins and the entire family circle.