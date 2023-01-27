McConkey is ‘looking forward’ to Loughgall

Ballinamallard manager Harry McConkey and his players were left ‘hugely disappointed’ after their game on Saturday against Institute was called off due to an unplayable pitch at the Brandywell Stadium.

The match between the Mallards and Institute was the only game in the Lough 41 Championship to be postponed last weekend, with the other five games all going ahead.

“We were all disappointed, and it is even more frustrating when you see that other teams around you can grab points on the board when you are sitting idle,” said the Ducks boss.

The game was called off by the Derry City and Strabane District Council at 2pm on Friday according to McConkey, almost 24 hours before the time the match was fixed for. Both the Ballinamallard and Institute camps were ‘shocked’ by the early postponement decision.

Earlier in the week, on Tuesday, Ballinamallard’s North West Senior Cup final against Coleraine was also called off. The successive cancellations has been difficult for the Mallards.

“When you’re trying to get momentum and you’ve a Cup Final on Tuesday and a game against a big rival on Saturday called off, that is very tough for your players,” said McConkey.

The Mallards manager hosted an indoor training session for his side on Saturday morning.

McConkey then travelled up to Lakeview Park to watch this weekend’s opponents Loughgall face Dundela in a game that The Duns won 1-0.

“It was a very close fought game,” said McConkey, “Loughgall have lost their main striker [Nedas] Maciulaitis to Carrick Rangers, but at the moment they are going through a wee patch where Annagh United have now piped them to go top.

“While they didn’t dominate a lot of play, they were dangerous on set pieces.

“I’m looking forward to this Saturday. We hope to create another good atmosphere to follow up on the Ards game.”