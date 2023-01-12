McALEER, Rita (née Campbell) – RIP, 11th January 2023, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, (121 Carn Road, Drumgivery, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh). Beloved wife of the late Bernard, RIP; much loved mother of Brian, Kevin (Angela), Mary, Kate (Gerard); loving sister of Pat, Anna, Dympa,Vera, Jim, Gerry and the late Mary and Philip, RIP; devoted nanny of Ciara, Michael, Barry, Orla, Aine, Matthew, Erin, Tara and Oran.

Rita’s remains will repose at the family home. Family time from 10 pm on Thursday evening, please. Funeral from the family home on Friday morning at 11.15 am arriving at Saint Joseph’s Church, Ederney for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Leaving Saint Joseph’s the funeral cortége will be travelling via Rita’s late residence, Tedd Cross, via Lack Road into Irvinestown, followed by interment in The Sacred Heart Church, Cemetery, Irvinestown.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Marie Curie. Please make any cheques payable to the selected charity and send to Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 22 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-OEN.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughters, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, brothers, sisters grandchildren, nieces, nephews and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her Soul