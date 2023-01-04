LILLEY, Maria (née Kelly), RIP, 1 Drumkeen Court, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0DD), peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry, surrounded by her loving family, 3rd January 2023. Dearly beloved wife of the late Packie, RIP; much loved mother of Brendan (Louise) and Martin (Denise); loving grandma of Hannah, Rebecca, Jessica, Ronan, Emmett and Callum; cherished sister of Brian and the late Eithne, Isadore and dear cousin of Jimmy, RIP.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother and entire family circle.

House strictly private please.

Maria will be reposing in McKervey’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, 4th January from 6 pm to 10 pm and on Thursday from 2 pm to 5 pm. Strictly family time please from 5 pm.

Maria will leave the funeral home at 6.30 pm on Thursday evening arriving at Saint Joseph’s Church, Ederney for 7 pm to repose overnight. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon, followed by Interment in Irvinestown Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on the Parish webcam www.culmaine.co.uk

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to guidedogs.org.uk. Please make any cheques payable to Claude McKervey Funeral Director and send to 22 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0EN.

May her gentle Soul Rest in Peace