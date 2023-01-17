+44 (0)28 6632 2066
LAWNE, Margaret (Maggie)

Posted: 7:47 pm January 17, 2023

LAWNE, Margaret (Maggie) (née Monaghan), Scardens Road, Belleek, BT93-2DP, 17th January 2023, aged 86 years. Beloved wife of the late Neill Lawne; much loved mother of Teresa, James, Margaret and John. Pre-deceased by her son Tommy; grandson Gabriel; great grandchild Katie and brother James.

May Maggie’s gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Very deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces and extended Lawne and Monaghan families.

Reposing at the family home on Wednesday and Thursday from 2 pm until 8 pm both days, walk through only, private at all other times, please.

Removal from the family home on Friday morning going to Saint Micheal’s Church, Mulleek for 11 am Mass of the resurrection, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please.

Anyone wishing to offer their condolences to the family please leave below.

