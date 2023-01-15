+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HILL, Robert William

Posted: 7:50 pm January 15, 2023

HILL, Robert William – 14th January 2023, peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, late of Northwick House, Brookeborough and formerly of Manchester. A much loved husband of the late Anita; dear brother of Emily and the late Florrie and Billy; very dear uncle of Sharon, Elaine and Carole.

Family homes private please.

A service of thanksgiving for the life of Bob will take place on Monday at 11 am in Stonepark Baptist Church, followed by interment in St. Macartins Cathedral Churchyard, Clogher.

Bob will always be lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by all his family and all the family circle.

The day thou gavest Lord is ended.”

