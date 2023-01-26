Gallagher sets new national over 60s multi-event record

It was a great start to 2023 for the Belcoo athlete Tina Gallagher, as the Oisin Mc Grath AC competitor took her first national title of the year.

Gallagher won the Women’s Over 60 Quadrathlon at the 123.ie Athletics Ireland Indoor Combined Events Championships in the TUS Arena on Saturday.

As well as the national title, Gallagher amassed a total points score of 2996 across the four events of 60, long jump, shot putt and the 800m, which is a new national record in the event in the Women’s Over 60 age group.

The OMG athlete was delighted with her performance.

“It’s always great to take a national title” said Gallagher, “and the record was a bonus, but the highlight of what was a very long day of competition, with all the age groups competing, was my 60m performance where I set a new personal best of 9.42 seconds.

“All in all it was an excellent way to open up my competitive year and successful days like this makes the drive home a little easier.”

Next up on Gallagher’s schedule is the Scottish Masters Indoor Championships.