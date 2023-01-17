Fermanagh pot hole complaints have ‘fallen off system’

AS FURTHER pothole problems are being highlighted across Fermanagh, an invstigation has been launched as to why local reports of road defects made to the Roads Service have “fallen off the system.”

The issue was discovered by Cllr Seamus Greene, who personally reported the potholes on a number of occasions over the past few months, which were never repaired, and on enquiry, it emerged the reports had apparently vanished from the system.

Referring to the situation as a “pothole-demic which has hit Fermanagh with a vengeance”, Councillor Greene said Roads Service have failed to put any tarmac in potholes reported eight months ago.

He claimed: “Roads Service seem to have washed their hands of any rural roads in Erne East, and aren’t repairing any potholes – including those repeatedly reported by myself and local residents.

“Potholes in the areas of Grogey Road and Coonian Roads, in particular, have been reported many times, but somehow Roads Service keep removing them [reports from the system].

“It appears they stay on the system for a few weeks, and are then deleted without anything being done.”

Noting he had met with Western Divisional manager Daniel Healy before Christmas, to discuss a range of road problems in the area, Cllr Greene stressed, “This is serious, because if a pothole is reported and not fixed, DFI are liable for any damage caused, but if the report disappears from the system, there is no proof that the pothole was ever reported, leaving DFI not liable.”

Mr Healy told him he would look into it. When contacted, the Department for Infrastructure said it had been notified of poholes on Grogey Road and Cooneen Road, and would arrange an inspection and “prioritise any defects.”

“The Department is aware of reports that faults logged within the online fault reporting system have been removed,” they added.

Meanwhile, Cllr Eamon Keenan has also been highlighting pothole problems in the same area, particularly on the Derrylin Road out of Lisnaskea, just after the Share Centre, and again on the Grogey Road at Coonian.

“These ones have damaged wheels on locals cars,” he said of the Grogey Road. “I was up there speaking to locals on a separate issue and they highlighted the potholes to me.

“They have already reported them themselves to DFI roads a few months ago but nothing has been done about them yet and they are getting worse.

“I understand their frustration as the responses that myself and other councillors have been getting from them are unsatisfactory of late and we are still waiting on confirmation of a date to meet with DFI roads on a DEA basis.”

