FALAHEE, Bridget (Bridie)

Posted: 7:51 pm January 19, 2023

FALAHEE, Bridget (Bridie) – in her 98th year, peacefully on Thursday, 19th January 2023 in the tender care of the staff at Millbury Nursing Home, Navan. Pre-deceased by her much loved husband John.

Very sadly missed by her loving son Eamonn; daughter-in-law Marie; grandchildren Kate, Megan and Aileen; brother-in-law Michael; sister-in-law Maud; cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends, her wonderful carers, the staff at Connolly Hospital and Millbury and her exceptionally kind neighbours.

May Bridie Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home this Friday evening from 4 pm. Arriving in St. Mary’s Church, Navan on Saturday afternoon for Funeral Mass at 1 pm, burial afterwards in Old Athlumney Cemetery, Navan.

