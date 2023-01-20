Enniskillen St Patrick’s Day to make welcome return

Third time’s a lucky charm!

After three years on hiatus due to the Covid pandemic, Project St Patrick has announced this afternoon that the county town will be celebrating once again this March 17th.

The St Patrick’s Day Parade and Fun Day returns to Enniskillen this year, when the streets will once again be transformed with colour, music and dancing.

The very appropriate theme for this year’s festivities is ‘Back to the Future.’

“Well, the last number of years have played out like a movie after all,” said Roisin McManus from Project St Patrick.

Thanks to the small but hard working team at Project St Patrick, in just eight weeks, normal service will resume at the Broadmeadow with a free family fun day and a host of live entertainment acts starting at 1.30pm along with all the usual great activities you had come to expect.

“We’ve some great new additions to our traditional parade and hope that any community organisations, clubs, schools and businesses still come forward to take part and showcase themselves to residents and visitors alike,” said Roisin.

“You can get involved by emailing info@projectstpatrick.com or getting in touch via social media.”

Roisin added it was hoped the festival will help attract visitors to the area.

“As this year falls on a bank holiday weekend, we are promoting a ‘Homecoming’ angle to the festivities so encourage everyone to invite their friends and family to consider making the trip to Ireland’s Only Island Town for our unique land and water based St Patrick’s Day,” she said.

“Tourism providers are invited to use GREEN17 on their booking systems to offer special discounts and hopefully we can make this the biggest and best comeback ever!”

The event is being supported by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Enniskillen BID and local businesses.

“This year’s spectacular parade is one not to be missed,” she said.

Keep up to date on everything via the Project St Patrick Facebook page here.