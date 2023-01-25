Enniskillen duo make McWilliams’ 43-player squad

Enniskillen players Sophie Barrett and India Daley have been called into a 43-player squad for the inaugural Celtic Challenge competition.

Ireland Head Coach Greg McWilliams named his Combined Provinces squad on Monday.

Eighteen year-old Barrett said she wasn’t expecting the call-up;

“It’s really good to get picked for it, it’s high-level rugby, so it’ll be a good experience.

“It’s good to get in with IRFU ones and Greg McWilliams and his experience.

Barrett and Daley both played for Ulster in the recent interprovincial series.

The new Celtic Challenge competition will see the Combined Provinces XV play Scotland and Wales, with two home and two away games over a six-week period. The first game for Ireland is on Sunday when they play Wales in Cardiff Arms Park (11am kick-off).

The home games will be played at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday 4 and 18 February.

The squad were gathering at the High Performance Centre in Blancherstown yesterday (Tuesday) for a training session with another scheduled for Thursday ahead of the weekend’s game.