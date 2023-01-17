End of an era at Mohan’s of Follom after 140 years

THEY don’t make them like they used to, as the saying goes, and Fermanagh will likely never see a shop like Mohan’s of Follom ever again.

After 143 years of trading in the heart of the community, John Mohan locked up his family shop for the final time on Christmas Eve. Last weekend the community that had supported it so strongly down through the generations – loyal customers who followed their parents and grandparents by shopping at Follom – gathered for one final, special day of selling.

Watch below at the John, his family, friends and neighbours gathered at the shop – long famous for the greatest of Fermanagh welcomes – for a celebration of its history last weekend.

See this week’s Fermanagh Herald for more on the end of what has been an institution in the area since 1880.

