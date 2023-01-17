+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineEnd of an era at Mohan’s of Follom after 140 years
Full Shop - Family members and loyal customers join John Mohan as he finally calls it a day on his long standing family business

End of an era at Mohan’s of Follom after 140 years

Posted: 3:56 pm January 17, 2023
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

THEY don’t make them like they used to, as the saying goes, and Fermanagh will likely never see a shop like Mohan’s of Follom ever again.
After 143 years of trading in the heart of the community, John Mohan locked up his family shop for the final time on Christmas Eve. Last weekend the community that had supported it so strongly down through the generations – loyal customers who followed their parents and grandparents by shopping at Follom – gathered for one final, special day of selling.
Watch below at the John, his family, friends and neighbours gathered at the shop – long famous for the greatest of Fermanagh welcomes – for a celebration of its history last weekend.
See this week’s Fermanagh Herald for more on the end of what has been an institution in the area since 1880.

Related posts:

Police warning following spate of machine thefts TD leads inspirational talk at Louis Leonard memorial Trust claims SWAH not attractive to new consultants

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:56 pm January 17, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA