+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineDonagh man caught in Canada snow storm
BAD WEATHER... Snowy conditions outside Patrick Quaile's house in Vancouver, Canada,

Donagh man caught in Canada snow storm

Posted: 10:00 am January 7, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

A FEARSOME ‘bomb cyclone’ of treacherous heavy snow and icy conditions brought America and Canada to a standstill last week, with the resulting total death toll standing at 59.
In the midst of it all in snowy and frozen Vancouver was Fermanagh ex-pat Patrick Quaile.
“We have been told constantly by the news not to go out unless it is absolutely necessary,” said the Donagh man from minus nine degrees in Canada, “it is treacherous for sure.”

IN THE MIDDLE… Donagh man Patrick Quaile, who is living in Vancouver, experienced the heavy snow storm in Canada.

Patrick, his wife Sarah and two children were not travelling home to Fermanagh for Christmas, but it did cause trouble for some Irish ex-pats.
“I had friends visit from Downpatrick last weekend and they had a bus booked to go to Seattle, but it was cancelled,” said the Vancouver resident, “only a good Samaritan, brought them down.
“I know of a few people who had to beg to get down there because that was the only airport that was flying to Dublin.”

Related posts:

Tributes to Fermanagh woman killed in Canada shooting Baroness Foster of Aghadrumsee takes place among peers Nora was committed to her community

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:00 am January 7, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA