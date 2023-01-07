Donagh man caught in Canada snow storm

A FEARSOME ‘bomb cyclone’ of treacherous heavy snow and icy conditions brought America and Canada to a standstill last week, with the resulting total death toll standing at 59.

In the midst of it all in snowy and frozen Vancouver was Fermanagh ex-pat Patrick Quaile.

“We have been told constantly by the news not to go out unless it is absolutely necessary,” said the Donagh man from minus nine degrees in Canada, “it is treacherous for sure.”

Patrick, his wife Sarah and two children were not travelling home to Fermanagh for Christmas, but it did cause trouble for some Irish ex-pats.

“I had friends visit from Downpatrick last weekend and they had a bus booked to go to Seattle, but it was cancelled,” said the Vancouver resident, “only a good Samaritan, brought them down.

“I know of a few people who had to beg to get down there because that was the only airport that was flying to Dublin.”