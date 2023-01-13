‘Desperately disappointing’ after Rangers crash out

Rosario YC II 1

Enniskillen Rangers 0

Four-time Irish Junior Cup winners Enniskillen Rangers crashed out of this year’s competition in the fourth round after defeat in South Belfast on Saturday.

A goal early in the second half from the impressive Joe McFlynn put the Ormeau Road club into round five as Rangers did everything but score on the day.

While Rosario YC Reserves operate in Amateur League Division 3A, it is something of a false position as that is as high as they are allowed to climb on the football ladder with their first team operating ahead of them.

Rangers and manager Michael Kerr were not surprised by the challenge they faced.

“Look, some people might think it’s a bit of a shock but they are a good side and we knew that coming up here,” he said.

“Their first team are going well and I knew it would be a 50-50 game.

“The result and going out is obviously desperately disappointing as we had aspirations to win the trophy again. But we refocus now on the league and defending the Mulhern Cup.

“They defended for their lives and we just weren’t at our best. Maybe it’s five weeks of no game but that’s no excuse either.”

Rosario were the better team in the first half at Ulidia Playing Fields but could not find a way past the brilliant Joel Pedan in the Rangers goal.

He made a fantastic double save in the first half with a second rebound then being hammered off the post and he made another great save soon after down low to his right.

Stuart Rainey also came close for the Fermanagh side in that time with Richie Johnston also firing in a shot from distance.

Just minutes after the break, Rosario struck for the only goal as a ball was played down the right and cut back for that man McFlynn to convert.

Enniskillen Rangers came on strong after that and dictated the play for the rest of the game.

Chances were hard come by against a resolute defence but still Rangers thought they had equalised on a number of occasions.

Rainey broke in from the left and toe-poked the ball towards the far corner only to see the shot come off the post.

Conor Rippey then put in a great deep cross for Jason Cluff who also hit the post via the knee of a Rosario defender. More great work from left-back Rippey led to another big chance for Rangers but while some were celebrating Rainey’s header, it had ended up in the side netting and time ran out.