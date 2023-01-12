+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineDaughter of Enniskillen bombing victim slams Sinn Féin
Aileen Quinton, whose mother Alberta was killed in the Enniskillen Remembrance Day bombing in 1987

Daughter of Enniskillen bombing victim slams Sinn Féin

Posted: 5:00 pm January 12, 2023
By Matthew Leslie
m.leslie@fermanaghherald.com

THE daughter of a nurse killed in the Enniskillen bombing in 1987 has accused Sinn Féin of “nauseating double-standards”.
Aileen Quinton was commenting following Sinn Fein’s leader in the North, Michelle O’Neill’s organising of a vigil last week for Natalie McNally who was murdered in Lurgan.
Quinton insisted that O’Neill and Sinn Féin had shown double-standards by holding this vigil given the number of women killed by the IRA during The Troubles – including those of the Remembrance Day bombing in Enniskillen 36 years ago which saw Aileen’s mother, Alberta killed along with 11 others – with O’Neill six months ago stating there had been “no alternative” to the armed campaign.
“I like to oppose not just all women being murdered, but all people being murdered.” said Aileen. “Murdering people is wrong.
“[It’s not just about] Sinn Féin and highlighting their hypocrisy; it’s actually a challenge to all those who’d give them any credence for their stance.
“They need to actually catch themselves on and take a look at themselves.
“And exactly the same argument applies to the likes of the PUP on the loyalist side of the divide too.”
Of her own loss and of those killed in the Remembrance Day bombing in 1987, Quinton added: “How many nurses did they murder?
“In the Enniskillen bomb they murdered two retired nurses and a trainee nurse.
“All murdered in one bomb, that apparently there was ‘no alternative’ to.”
The vigil had been organised by O’Neill in response to the brutal stabbing of Natalie McNally.
At the vigil, O’Neill said: “We need to remember all victims of gender-based violence” and called for anyone with information to go to police.
“She was in her home where she should have been safe.
“Her death is the latest in the long and terrible number of murders inflicted on women.
“There should be zero tolerance of gender-based violence but also of the culture and attitudes that drive and normalise this violence.”

Related posts:

DUP told to get back to work and end Executive boycott Fermanagh MLAs react to pay cut Ciaran ‘overwhelmed’ after fundraiser

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 5:00 pm January 12, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA