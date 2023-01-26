Council prepares to strike the rate

The Council insist that thanks to residents and businesses paying their Rates, they have been able to collect bins from 45,715 different households.

RATEPAYERS will find out if rates are to be increased with the Council set to decide the new figures.

A special Council meeting has been scheduled for Thursday, February 9 to discuss the new district rate for residents and businesses for the forthcoming financial year of 2023/24.

Rates are a property tax paid on domestic and business properties, based on the value of the property which is determined by Land and Property Services.

Of the total Rates bill, approximately 58 per cent is paid to the Northern Ireland Executive to support the provision of frontline public services by Central Government including roads infrastructure, education, health and law and order.

The Council receives the remainder which is put into local services.

A Fermanagh & Omagh District Council spokeswoman said: “In the current financial year (2022-2023), funding raised through the rates has enabled the Council to deliver a range of service for residents and visitors to the district.

“As part of its wide provision of services this year the Council has convened 58 Committee Meetings at which Councillors make decisions on the direction of the Council including work priorities and expenditure to deliver services which meet the needs of residents and businesses.

“Council has approved a £250,000 Cost of Living suite of initiatives to support those most in need in our District, which are currently being implemented, provided £315,000 in Grant Aid to 487 groups, given direct support to 487 urban and rural businesses, collected bins from 45,715 households and spent £1.6 million spent on street cleansing.

“The Council has also upgraded eight play parks, delivered 27 Summer Schemes with 833 participants and funded a further 23 schemes in towns and villages across the District, processed 770 planning applications, inspected 506 food premises and delivered 13 activity programmes to promote access and inclusion across the district with 730 people with disabilities participating in these.

“The Council, like other businesses and households, has and continues to face soaring utility costs and increases in the costs of doing business.

“Work has been ongoing with Councillors and Officers for a number of months to review the Council’s budgets and to identify priorities for expenditure to enable the Council to continue to provide its statutory services.”

The meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday, February 9 at 7pm and it will be available to view on the Council’s YouTube Channel which can be found at: https://www.youtube.com/c/FermanaghOmaghDistrictCouncil/videos