Fermanagh Herald

Family Notices

COSGROVE, Teresa

Posted: 7:52 pm January 19, 2023

COSGROVE – The death has occurred of Teresa Cosgrove (née McAleer), unexpectedly, but peacefully, at home. Pre-deceased by her husband Eugene and brother John. Dearly beloved mother of Caroline (John), Angela (Denis), Michael, Marita (Bernie); much loved grandmother to Sean, Ruairi, Lucy, Micheál, Cushla, Anie and Eoghan; dearly loved sister of Angela.

Teresa will be sadly missed by her son, daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and entire circle of family and friends.

May Teresa’s gentle Soul Rest in Eternal Peace

Reposing at her home until removal on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Tierney’s Church, Roslea for 11 am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Teresa’s funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/roslea.

