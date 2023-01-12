CATHCART, Maura – Cornanoe, Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh, 12th January 2023, peacefully. Loving sister of Nancy, Philomena Barrett (Callow, Frenchpark, Co. Roscommon) and Teresa Prior (Aughnasheelin, Co. Leitrim). Pre-deceased by her father Charlie, mother Rose and brother Patrick Joseph, RIP.

Remains reposing at her home Friday 3 pm to 8 pm. Family and friends only. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30 am to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

House strictly private please on Saturday morning.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sisters, brothers-in-law Seamus Prior and Gerry Barrett, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family circle and neighbours.