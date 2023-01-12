+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

CATHCART, Maura

Posted: 7:59 pm January 12, 2023

CATHCART, Maura – Cornanoe, Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh, 12th January 2023, peacefully. Loving sister of Nancy, Philomena Barrett (Callow, Frenchpark, Co. Roscommon) and Teresa Prior (Aughnasheelin, Co. Leitrim). Pre-deceased by her father Charlie, mother Rose and brother Patrick Joseph, RIP.

Remains reposing at her home Friday 3 pm to 8 pm. Family and friends only. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30 am to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

House strictly private please on Saturday morning.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sisters, brothers-in-law Seamus Prior and Gerry Barrett, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family circle and neighbours.

Related posts:

McBRIEN, Sarah McLOUGHLIN, Lilian CORRIGAN, Molly (Mary)

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA