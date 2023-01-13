BURNS, Bea (née Smith) – peacefully 13th January 2023 in the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, surrounded by her loving family. Late of 119 Derrygonnely Road, Moyglass, Enniskillen, BT74-8DL. Dear wife of the late Charlie; much loved mother of Kathleen (Gerry), Sean ( Moyra), Charles (Maura, RIP), Gabriel, Gerard (Teresa), Vincent (Bridie), Toney (Catherine), and pre-deceased by her daughter Teresa and son Kieran.

Sadly missed by her twenty nine grandchildren and forty five great grandchildren. Pre-deceased by her brothers Paddy and Doney; sisters Camay, Veronica, Philomena, and Mary.

House strictly private please.

Bea will repose in Ballycassidy Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Funeral Home on Sunday, 15th January from 3 pm until 6 pm. Removal at 6.30 pm to St. Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen, arriving for 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, 16th January 2023 at 11 am, which may be viewed on St. Michael’s Parish webcam, followed by burial in Breandrum Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Connect NI, c/o any family member.

May Bea Rest in Peace