BRETT, Philomena (Phyllis) (née Coyne) – Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh and formerly Killeshandra, Co. Cavan, Tuesday, 17th January 2023, peacefully in hospital. Beloved daughter of the late Christy and Mary Coyne, RIP; loving sister of Liz, Roseleen, Christy, Bernadette, Patricia. Pre- deceased by her brother Frank, RIP.

Phyllis will repose at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home, Brookeborough Road, Lisnaskea, BT92-OLB on Thursday evening from 6 pm untill 8 pm, with removal on Friday morning at 10 am to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, Killeshandra for 11 am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Phyllis will be sadly missed by her daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, sisters and the entire family circle.

Our lady of Lourdes pray for her