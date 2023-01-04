BREEN, Kathleen (Kate) (née McHugh) – 6 Cullion Road, Tempo, Co. Fermanagh, BT94-3AW, peacefully 2nd January 2023. Dearly beloved wife of the late Michael (Mickey); much loved mother of Karen (George) and Roisin (Chris); loved and cherished grandmother to Ellie, Alex and Erin; dear sister of Mary, Teresa, Carmel, Peter, Michael, Ciaran, Joe, Martha and the late Julia.

Deeply regretted and forever loved by her loving daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her late residence on Wednesday from 5 pm to 8 pm and on Thursday from 3 pm to 8 pm. Removal on Friday morning at 11.30 am to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tempo for Mass at 12 noon, followed by interment in Edenmore Cemetery, Tempo.

Friday morning family time only please

Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Northern Ireland Chest, Heart and Stroke Association.

“Heaven is now her home”