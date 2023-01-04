+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

BREEN, Kathleen (Kate)

Posted: 4:19 pm January 4, 2023

BREEN, Kathleen (Kate) (née McHugh) – 6 Cullion Road, Tempo, Co. Fermanagh, BT94-3AW, peacefully 2nd January 2023. Dearly beloved wife of the late Michael (Mickey); much loved mother of Karen (George) and Roisin (Chris); loved and cherished grandmother to Ellie, Alex and Erin; dear sister of Mary, Teresa, Carmel, Peter, Michael, Ciaran, Joe, Martha and the late Julia.

Deeply regretted and forever loved by her loving daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her late residence on Wednesday from 5 pm to 8 pm and on Thursday from 3 pm to 8 pm. Removal on Friday morning at 11.30 am to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tempo for Mass at 12 noon, followed by interment in Edenmore Cemetery, Tempo.

Friday morning family time only please

Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Northern Ireland Chest, Heart and Stroke Association.

“Heaven is now her home”

Related posts:

FLANAGAN, Jim BOYLE, Rose MULLEN, Mickey

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA