Bothwell bids to get the cup and league balance right

Valley Coach Stephen Bothwell motivating his side before the match against Instonians

After being well in control of the first half, Clogher Valley had their supporters and management on tenterhooks in the closing stages of Saturday’s semi-final against Munster side Newcastle West.

In the end, it was a one-point win but it’s all they needed as the reigning champions booked their place in this year’s All Ireland Junior Cup against Enniskillen on January 28.

The weather played a huge part in how the second half of this semi final played out, explained Valley coach Stephen Bothwell afterwards;

“Basically a storm just came out over the hill, hailstones, wind, and it was all blowing in their favour and it was very hard to play any rugby.

“They knew their own pitch and they kicked us down into the corner and mauled at our line the whole time. We were glad to hear the final whistle, definitely,” he admitted.

Reflecting on their performance, there is room for improvement, but generally Bothwell was pleased with how the game went;

