Appeal following weekend burglary in Letterbreen

Detectives in Fermanagh are appealing for information following a reported burglary in the Letterbreen area in the early hours of Saturday, 14th January.

Detective Sergeant McGale said: “It was reported that entry had been gained to a residential property on the Sligo Road, Enniskillen at some time between 2.30am and 3.10am on Saturday, 14th January.

“The property was ransacked and a grey Range Rover Sport was taken along with a sum of money. We believe that the vehicle crossed the border into County Cavan at around 3.10am.

Advertisement

“We would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed any unusual activity in the area, or who may have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, to get in touch with detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 361 of 14/01/2023.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/