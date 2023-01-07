Appeal after woman in knocked down in Bellanaleck

Police in Fermanagh are appealing for information and witnesses in relation to a single vehicle road traffic collision which occurred on Sunday 18th December, 2022.



Shortly before 8:40pm, officers received and responded to a report of a woman having been struck by a car at Derrylin Road, Bellanaleck.



Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended, and the woman was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which were not believed to have been life threatening.



A driver was cautioned at the scene.



Enquiries are continuing, and police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, or who may have captured any mobile phone or dash cam footage, to contact 101, quoting reference number 1625 of 18/12/22.

