WATCH: Sherese’s Christmas song hits YouTube!

SHE may be just nine-years old, but the sky’s the limit for talented singer and songwriter Sherese Maguire from Irvinestown.

Sherese, daughter of talented musicians Thomas Maguire and Fhiona Ennis [Maguire], has always had a keen passion for singing and music and she put her talents to the test last year to create a unique and personal Christmas present for her ‘Mama., by writing her a special song, ‘Happy Christmas Mama!’

Now, just a few days out from Christmas, Sherese has released the song in a unique YouTube video, on her parents’s Thomas Maguire and Fhiona Ennis’s channel.

Her track has been warmly received from the Fermanagh public, and at the time of going to press, over 3,600 have viewed the video on YouTube.

