WATCH: Nathan Carter urges support for SWAH rally

COUNTRY singer Nathan Carter has urged the community to come out and support this evening’s rally at the Lakeland Forum in Enniskillen at 7pm.

In a video posted on his social media pages Nathan, who can’t make tonight’s demonstration himself, said it was vital the community supported the campaign to save emergency surgery at the SWAH.

“The rally is in aid of creating awareness to try to save our emergency surgery at the local hospital here in Fermanagh,” he said.

“It’s crucial that we all get behind this because none of us know when we just might need emergency surgery.

“Unfortunately I can’t attend but please, if you can, go along and support this great cause.”

In the video Nathan states the rally is at the Broadmeadow. It has now been changed to the adjacent Lakeland Forum, as a large crowd is expected.