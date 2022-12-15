Tributes paid to ‘gentle’ and ‘loving’ Caitlin

MOURNERS at the funeral of 13-year-old schoolgirl Caitlin Hogg, who died after a collision with a car last week in Kinawley, were told that she was telling friends how much she loved them before her tragic death.

The packed St Naile’s Church in Kinawley heard how this perfectly summed up the popular teenager.

Known locally as a ‘happy child, gentle, with a big smile’, Caitlin made ‘a wonderful impression on everyone’, Fr Gabriel Kelly told mourners.

At the service, the Mount Lourdes student was described as ‘a special person, full of life and vitality’, who loved her extended family and friends.

Fr Kelly said she would be buried with her beloved teddy bear, Pinkie, who she had taken with her wherever she went.

Speaking to her parents Bob and Rosemary, he acknowledged that their “perfect world had been shattered to pieces”, but he urged them and the congregation to focus on her life as the eldest of four, and a person who would be remembered for her ‘gentle, unassuming manner’ and someone always with a smile on her face.

Fr Kelly also praised the family’s decision to donate her organs which they said was a ‘no-brainer’. As a result of this other lives will now be transformed, he said.

During the Mass the congregation was also told that the family is keeping the driver in their thoughts and prayers.

Several symbols of Caitlin’s life were brought to the altar including a photograph symbolising how much she loved her Kinawley GAA jersey, along with her make-up bag and her Alexa.

Caitlin was a member of Kinawley GAA club playing for U13, U14 and U15 teams. She also volunteered with the match-day tuck shop, sold programmes and lotto tickets, and helped out with summer camp. Caitlin also got to play in Croke Park in the summer of 2021 at the Féile.

A statement from the club said: “She was of such a gentle and unassuming character, leaving wonderful impressions with everyone she came into contact with on the field and around the club.

“She was one of our brightest lights and we in the club and the wider community are devastated beyond words at the loss of our little angel.”

Meanwhile, Fermanagh & South Tyrone MLAs, Aine Murphy and Deborah Erskine also paid tribute to Caitlin.

Murphy said: “There is heartbreak across the community following the tragic death of Caitlin Hogg in a road accident in Kinawley.

“My thoughts are with Caitlin’s family, friends and all her teammates at her beloved Cill Náile C.L.G and all involved in this tragic incident.”

Erskine added: “Firstly, my sympathy is with this young girl’s family and friends. It is a tragic loss of life and we will all keep this family in our prayers at this time.

“I [have] met with the Education Authority to discuss home and school transport and to seek assurances that all was being done to ensure pupil safety, particularly in our rural areas.

“Pupil safety is paramount and we must make sure tragedy does not come to the door of another family.”

