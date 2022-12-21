+44 (0)28 6632 2066
SWAH nurses next to protest on picket lines
Nurses strike outside the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen.

SWAH nurses next to protest on picket lines

Posted: 3:01 pm December 21, 2022
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

NURSES from the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) in Enniskillen took part in two day-long strikes for more pay in the past week.

Thousands of nurses took to the picket lines at hospitals across the North last Thursday and yesterday (Tuesday).

Despite the wintery conditions, nurses of all ages and levels were out in force at the SWAH throughout the two days of protests.

Independent councillor Donal O’Cofaigh was outraged that nurses had to take this measure at all.

“It’s an absolute disgrace that the nurses and other health workers have had to stand on picket lines in the middle of freezing cold conditions during a healthcare crisis to get a decent cost-of-living pay increase,” Mr O’Cofaigh said.

