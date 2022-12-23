St Kevin’s leads the way on Fermanagh Energy Community

A MEETING to establish an Energy Community in Fermanagh was hosted by St Kevin’s College in Lisnaskea.

The meeting was held to showcase a way of connecting and creating partnerships between the private business sector in the area, elected representatives, local council and government departments on both sides of the border.

Attended the meeting were representatives from the Council, the Department of Education, Queens University Belfast, Department of Finance, Balcas, Mannock, Encirc, Education Authority, Cooneen Group, Western Brand, Ready Eggs, SIGNI, South West College, St Ronan’s Primary School, St Mary’s Primary School, St Joseph’s Primary School, Monaghan County Council, NIE, Ace and the NI Housing Executive.

The aim of the meeting was to establish a group of like minded businesses and public bodies to devise a strategy to create and distribute cheap sustainable green energy for the South East Area of Fermanagh and beyond.

It is hoped that the Innovative Work and Developments that take place in the Lisnaskea/SE Fermanagh Energy Partnership can be replicated right across the whole island.

Cllr Thomas O’Reilly, Chairman of St Kevin’s College, said: “This very innovative energy creation project came from a smaller Environmental Project that St Kevin’s College worked with Fermanagh & Omagh District Council.

“The Council personnel were excellent at sharing their resources and expertise with the pupils and staff of the college last year.

“There are a wide range of opportunities in this new Energy Community Venture for all members of society but also for the pupils of Fermanagh who may well in the future get a well paid job in the area working in the energy sector businesses that grew from the initial meeting here in St Kevin’s College.”

College Principal, Gary Kelly, expressed his amazement at the interest shown by so many businesses and government bodies.

He added: “These folk are a true inspiration to the young people of Fermanagh and beyond so how to solve the energy crisis that we face.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007