SMYTH, Thomas – Corraglebe, Kinawley, Co. Fermanagh, 28th December 2022, RIP. Thomas was pre-deceased by his parents Patrick and Ellen; sons Damien and Kieran; grandson Aiden who died in infancy; sister Joan; brothers Brian, James, Nataniel, Michael, John and Phelim, who died in infancy.

Reposing at the family home for family and friends. Funeral arriving on Saturday in St. Naile’s Cemetery for 1:30 pm for interment.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, wife Kathleen; daughter Nuala (Derek); sons, Patrick and Sean (Mary); grandchildren Dearbhla, Caoimhe, Katelyn, Patrick, Liam, Brian, Thomas, Sinead, Damian and Caolan; great grandchildren, Kimberley, Kieran and Killian; sisters Mary (Brian), Rose (Eamon), Ann (John), Margaret (Robert) and Patricia (Noel, RIP); brothers, Patrick, Joseph and Kevin (Nora, RIP).

Family flowers only.