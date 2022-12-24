+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Santa forced to tighten his belt as toy costs soar

Santa forced to tighten his belt as toy costs soar

Posted: 11:03 am December 24, 2022

Santa better have his reindeers in good health for tonight – as the cost of alternative transport would see his life savings go up in smoke!

According to new research by used car buying service, ChooseMyCar.com, if Father Christmas had to rely on cars to complete his epic trip, the cost of fuel would be exorbitant. And it’s not just fuel prices that are hitting the big FC this year – toy prices have also shot up, meaning Santa will really have to tighten that famous belt this year.

The research showed that to complete his 40-million mile trip, Father Christmas would need to budget a whopping £8,848,854.19 for diesel, even in a sensible family car. This was up over £6.5 million on 1990’s prices, when the same journey would have cost just £2,090,361. But at the speeds he needs to go, he’d more likely have to aim for a Bugatti Chiron Supersport (the world’s fastest car) with an MPG (miles per gallon) of just 13. Unfortunately for him, that would see his fuel bill at a whopping £21,864,953.42. 

While this will hopefully not affect Father Christmas (presuming Rudolf and co are fit and raring to dash through the snow), the price of toys is something he can’t avoid. ChooseMyCar.com’s research looked at the price comparison between 1990 and 2022, on some of the most common toys on children’s lists. 

The results show that prices have nearly tripled in this time, meaning Santa will have to dig deep into those red pockets.

 

Toy

Toy Dec 1990

Toy Dec 2022

Increase

Subbuteo

14.95

35

134.11%

Little tikes

41

60

46.34%

Lego Pirate ship

49.99

105

110.04%

Barbie campervan

26

70

169.23%

Scalextric F!

73

160

119.18%

Batmobil

10

40

300.00%

Mousetrap

10.99

20

81.98%

Monopoly

7.95

20

151.57%

Hungry hippos

10.5

14

33.33%

Nintendo

94.99

260

173.71%

Football table

23.99

50

108.42%

Etch a sketch

8.25

30

263.64%

Kids Kitchen

29.75

40

34.45%

Duplo bricks

10.35

20

93.24%

Sega Mega Drive (top toy 1990) vs PS5 now

190

500

163.16%

 

Overall, it paints a shocking picture of the pressures faced by everyone’s favourite bearded man this year.

 

Founder of ChooseMyCar.com, Nick Zapolski, said he hopes children around the world appreciate everything Father Christmas does, and that they understand if their presents are less lavish this year.

 

“It’s hard times for everyone, and I hope that kids cut the big man some slack this year. He’s facing some serious pressures, and he must be approaching pension age by now, which is probably worrying.

 

“I’d urge all parents and kids to leave him an extra large mince pie this year – and also no sherry – remember it’s illegal to be drunk in charge of a vehicle, even if it is a sleigh.”

